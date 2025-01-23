Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad is Stepping Down - News

Warner Bros. Games announced president David Hadddad is stepping down after 12 years of leading the company.

He will stay on the board for the next three months as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery looks for a replacement.

Here is a message from Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming and games CEO and president JB Perrette on David Hadddad's departure (via Variety):

Global Games Team,

I wanted to share with you the news that after 12 incredible years leading WBD Games, David Haddad has decided to depart the company.

On behalf of David Zaslav and all of us at WBD, I want to express my deepest gratitude to David for his phenomenal work and passion during his time here. With the support and incredible efforts of this whole team, David has led WB Games to numerous accomplishments over the years, both creatively and commercially. His vision, talent and passion have helped build one of the most successful and admired gaming companies in the industry and navigated some of the biggest changes and challenges as well.

From transitioning a physical software company into a digital-first gaming operation to organically building a successful free-to-play mobile business to developing and publishing multiple billion-dollar games and franchises — including Hogwarts Legacy, Game of Thrones Conquest, and Golf Clash — to delighting more Mortal Kombat fans than any time in the franchise’s 30+ year history, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary.

David has thoughtfully and purposefully chosen a time when our release schedule is lighter which will help minimize disruption to our ongoing projects and strategic plans and allow this team to smoothly prepare for its next record-breaking title. David has also graciously agreed to stay on through the next three months as we kick-off a search to fill this important leadership role and will help ensure a smooth transition. This transition period will also provide me with additional opportunities to engage directly with the Games leadership, and I look forward to getting even more immersed with all of you and in this incredible business.

I fully appreciate that particularly after 12 years with the same leader and boss, change can be hard and uncomfortable (in our industry and at WBD we have certainly had our fair share). But it also brings opportunity, a chance for healthy new perspectives, and the ability to create the next incredible chapter for our fans and business… and I’m excited to embark on that with you.

I’m sure you have many questions due to this news, so David and I will be gathering with you at the scheduled Town Hall shortly. You may have more questions than we have answers right now, but we want to respond to what we can.

Thankfully we will have some more time to celebrate and thank David, but I know you’ll join me in this initial congratulations and thank you for this remarkable chapter he has led.

JB

