Palworld Developer Establishes Pocketpair Publishing - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Palworld developer Pocketpair announced it has established a new publishing business, called Pocketpair Publishing.

The publisher will support video game development via funding, assistance on development, and publishing games from independent developers and studios.

The first game it will be supporting is a new horror game from Tales of Kenzera: ZAU developer Surgent Studios. It will release later this year.

"At Pocketpair, there is nothing we love more than games, and Pocketpair Publishing is our latest venture to help the world enjoy gaming even more," said the head of Pocketpair Publishing John 'Bucky' Buckley. "Game development comes with many challenges, but we want to ease that process as much as possible and provide an environment where creators can pursue their dreams.

"We are pleased to be able to support SURGENT STUDIOS’ new title as our first step. We deeply sympathize with their original ideas and passion and are honored to help them realize their vision. We will respect the autonomy and vision of developers and work together to make great games for people all over the world.

"We sincerely hope that more creators will be able to realize their dreams through Pocketpair Publishing."

Surgent Studios CEO Abubakar Salim added, "We noticed a pattern in the entertainment industry, and Pocketpair has given us the opportunity to make a horror game about it. Both Surgent and Pocketpair are well-versed in taking risks. This game will be short and weird, and we think players will be interested in what we have to say.

"We’re still in earnest conversation about further projects set in the Tales of Kenzera universe, but this will be a standalone piece: a mile marker between where we’ve come from and where we’re going."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

