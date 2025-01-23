Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 48K, PS5 Sells 11K - Sales

/ 319 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 107,093 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 19, 2025.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PS5) debuted in second place with sales of 63,805 units.

Tales of Graces f Remastered (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 25,701 units. The PlayStation 5 version debuted in fifth place with sales of 15,669 units.

SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada Deluxe Edition (PS5) debuted in 10th place with sales of 5,197 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 23,154 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 8,426 units, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 7,467 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 6,967 units and Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 6,274 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 47,560 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 10,738 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 785 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 29 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 107,093 (New) [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 63,805 (New) [NSW] Tales of Graces f Remastered (Bandai Namco, 01/16/25) – 25,701 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 23,154 (1,121,410) [PS5] Tales of Graces f Remastered (Bandai Namco, 01/17/25) – 15,669 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,426 (6,215,983) [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 7,467 (979,980) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,967 (8,051,842) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,274 (3,792,302) [PS5] SYNDUALITY: Echo of Ada Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 01/16/25) – 5,197 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 30,518 (8,650,962) Switch Lite – 12,203 (6,418,188) PlayStation 5 – 5,908 (5,439,718) Switch – 4,839 (20,041,729) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,467 (139,902) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,363 (908,632) Xbox Series S – 323 (328,600) Xbox Series X – 250 (314,535) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 212 (17,340) PlayStation 4 – 29 (7,929,159)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles