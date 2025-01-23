PS5 Best-Seller in the US in December, Indiana Jones Best-Selling New Release - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling console in the US in December 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five-week period of December 1, 2024 to January 4, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch came in second place in terms of units sold and dollar sales, while the Xbox Series X|S came in third place in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

In terms of dollar sales, the PlayStation 5 is down 18 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo switch are down 38 percent.

For the 2024 year, the PlayStation 5 was number one in units sold and dollar sales, while the Nintendo Switch came in second in units sold and third in dollar sales. The Xbox Series X|S came in third in units sold and second in dollar sales.

49 percent of PlayStation 5 consoles and Xbox Series X|S consoles sold were digital versions. For the 2024 year, digital versions accounted for 45 percent of all PlayStation 5 consoles sold and 44 percent of all Xbox Series X|S consoles sold.

The PlayStation 5 is the 11th best-selling console of all-time in the US, while dollar sales in the US it is now in third place, behind the Nintendo Switch and Xbox 360.

Overall spending on video games in December decreased nine percent year-on-year from $8.28 billion to $7.54 billion. Spending on video game content decreased five percent from $6.05 billion to $5.76 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased 29 percent from $1.56 billion to $1.11 billion. Spending on accessories decreased less than one percent from $673 million to $671 million.

"December 2024 projected U.S. consumer spending on video game hardware, content and accessories declined 8.9% when compared to a year ago, to $7.5B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Spending during the 2024 year fell 1.1% compared to 2023, to $58.7B."

In terms of 2024 total sales, overall spending on video games is down one percent year-on-year from $59.29 billion to $58.66 billion. Spending on video game content increased two percent from $49.85 billion to $50.64 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 25 percent from $6.45 billion to $4.85 billion. Spending on accessories increased six percent from $2.99 billion to $23.17 billion.

Video game content spending in 2024 was the second highest in US history, only behind 2021's $52.0 billion. Growth in mobile, non-mobile subscription and the PC, cloud and non-console VR segments were offset by an 11 percent decline in spending on video game content on consoles.

The Midnight Black DualSense controller was the best-selling gamepad in terms of dollar sales for December and for 2024. the PlayStation Portal remains the best-selling accessory in terms of dollar sales for December and for 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the best-selling game in December and is the best-selling game of 2024. The Call of Duty in 2024 spent a 16th consecutive year as the best-selling video game franchise in the US in terms of full game dollar sales.

EA Sports College Football 25 was the third best-selling game in December and the second best-selling game of 2024. It ranked as number one on Xbox consoles. It is also the best-selling sports video game in US history.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was the only new release in December to debut in the top 20. It came in 14th place in its first month on the overall charts and fourth place on the Xbox charts.

Marvel Rivals came in first place on the monthly active users list on Steam, while it came in third on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

