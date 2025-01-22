Sega Launches Online Profile Sega Account - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sega has announced and launched Sega Account, an online profile that will give benefits for playing Sega and Atlus games.

Those who create a Sega Account will get the latest news on Sega and Atlus games, events, and promotions. It will also give exclusive bonuses and the ability to link accounts on multiple gaming platforms.

Those who create an account and complete the specified requirements by March 7, 2025 will get an in-game bonus for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Linking a Sega Account to a platform compatible with Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will get the Kazuma Kiryu outfit.

Sega Account users will be able to connect to Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam, with Epic Games coming at a later date.

Users will also be able to look at their records for games they've played in the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

