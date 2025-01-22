Phantom Blade Zero Gets Year of the Snake Gameplay Trailer - News

/ 193 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

S-Game has released a new gameplay trailer for the action RPG, Phantom Blade Zero, called "Year of the Snake."

View the gameplay trailer below:

Phantom Blade Zero is in development for PlayStation 5 and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles