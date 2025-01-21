Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Sales Top 1 Million Units - Sales

Developer OwlCat Games announced Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has sold over one million units.

"Abelard, announce that over 1 million Lord Captains have claimed their Warrant of Trade and ventured boldly into the Koronus Expanse! The Emperor protects!" said the developer.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG in December 2023.

Abelard, announce that over 1 million Lord Captains have claimed their Warrant of Trade and ventured boldly into the Koronus Expanse! The Emperor protects! pic.twitter.com/VSRYpHO6p7 — Owlcat Games (@OwlcatGames) January 21, 2025

