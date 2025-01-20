Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has retaken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 12, 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped one spot to second place, while It takes Two is up from eighth to third place. EA Sports FC 25 and Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

NBA 2K25, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell one spot to sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively.

Grand Theft Auto Online and Super Mario Party Jamboree re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 It Takes Two EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto Online Super Mario Party Jamboree

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

