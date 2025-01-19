Dragon Age: The Veilguard Games Director Has Left BioWare - News

/ 668 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Dragon Age: The Veilguard game director Corinne Busche in a statement sent to Eurogamer announced she has left BioWare after she was given an offer she "couldn't turn down."

"At the heart of it, this was about my own fulfillment," Busche said. "I did what I set out to do at BioWare. That is to come in and help right the ship. I love Dragon Age, and BioWare, so the chance to return the game to a proper quality single player RPG was the privilege of a lifetime.

"It was hard fought, as games with such tumultuous dev cycles rarely end up shipping, and even more rarely turn out great. We, as a team, did it. And it was hard. It took a toll on me. BioWare still has a lot of work to do culturally, but I do believe they are on the right footing now.

"As for me, my departure was voluntary, as I have been presented with an opportunity I couldn't turn down. I don’t want to say much more right now, but you can count on it being in the CRPG space and upholding the traditions of great characters."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard released in October 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Our own Lee Mehr gave the game a 4 out of 10 and said that "perhaps its most grievous error is stuffing in so much content without justifying itself. The average campaign may run between 30-40 hours (northwards of 60-70 for a completionist run), but the insane onslaught of recycled enemies and various time-wasting elements are begging that tally to be sliced in half."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles