Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the New Zealand Charts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 5, 2025.

NBA 2K25 is in third place, EA Sports FC 25 is in fourth place, and Grand Theft Auto V is in fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place, EA Sports UFC 5 is in seventh place, and Need for Speed: Heat is in eighth place. It takes Two is in ninth place and Elden Ring rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

