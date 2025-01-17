Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 5, 2025.

EA Sports FC 25 is in second place, Hogwarts Legacy is in third place, Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place, and NBA 2K25 is in fifth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in seventh place, and It takes Two is in eighth place. Helldivers 2 is in ninth place and Elden Ring rounds out the top 10.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It Takes Two Helldivers 2 Elden Ring

