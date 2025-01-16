Freedom Wars Remastered Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 58K, PS5 Sells 12K - Sales

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 26,688 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 12, 2025.

Freedom Wars Remastered (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 8,277 units. The PS5 version debuted in seventh place with sales of 4,829 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 10,003 units, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,606 units, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,663 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 6,547 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,302 units. Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,048 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,744 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 57,831 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,828 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 876 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 31 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 26,688 (1,098,256) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,003 (6,207,557) [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 9,606 (972,513) [NSW] Freedom Wars Remastered (Bandai Namco, 01/09/25) – 8,277 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,663 (8,044,875) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,547 (3,786,028) [PS5] Freedom Wars Remastered (Bandai Namco, 01/09/25) – 4,829 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,302 (5,703,376) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,048 (5,507,363) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,744 (1,532,343)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 36,672 (8,620,444) Switch Lite – 14,624 (6,405,985) PlayStation 5 – 6,455 (5,433,810) Switch – 6,535 (20,036,890) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,815 (136,435) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,558 (907,269) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 518 (17,128) Xbox Series S – 282 (328,277) Xbox Series X – 76 (314,285) PlayStation 4 – 31 (7,929,130)

