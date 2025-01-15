Sports: Renovations Releases March 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Goat Gamez announced the story-driven renovation simulation game, Sports: Renovations, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 27.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Restore the glory of sports in a relaxing renovator sim!

How do you save your beloved team’s court from being torn down by a real estate developer? You do what you do best—renovate dilapidated sports facilities to collect the money you need to help out.

Restore gyms, courts, pools and pitches to their former glory, upgrade your tools and expand your headquarters. Collect trophies and mementoes during your renovation missions and display them proudly in a special room for everyone to see.

Step Into the Story

Your hometown basketball court is in danger. The shining star of your youth where you watched fantastic matches played by your favourite team. It’s a place where many young talents started their careers. It’s a home of many fond memories, now covered in cobwebs and dust.

The court is deteriorating rapidly. A big developer is only waiting to get his grubby hands on the place, tear it down and build a new shopping mall instead. But you won’t accept that.

Do what you do best! Grab your tools, roll up your sleeves and breathe some life into other old sports facilities to earn money. See the spaces normally unavailable to normal visitors. Learn the inner workings of sports and listen to fascinating tales about their history.

And when you’ve earned enough, step up and renovate your hometown’s court.

Level Up

Collect trash, clean up the dirt from walls and floors, give the place a fresh coat of paint, fix broken fixtures, furnish and decorate the place.

Remember to take a photo before and after to prove how good a job you did! Use the money you earn to upgrade your equipment and expand your headquarters—each unlocked room comes with its own perks and advantages.

Achieve Perfection

Leave no corner undusted and no wall unpainted. Carefully design the area and arrange every room with its functionality in mind. You have all the time in the world so use it to polish your skills and plan out the space—some designs are better than others so be creative! Tinker with sports equipment and assemble the furniture to the best of your ability.

And remember: just have fun and be proud of your achievements!

Features:

Play in two game modes! Thwart the plans of a developer who wants to tear down your beloved basketball club in Campaign mode. Later, replay levels to renovate old facilities in different styles in the Free Play mode.

Buy new tools and upgrade the equipment you already own.

Earn money for your renovation jobs and use it to expand your own base of operations—unlock additional perks and side missions.

Buy cosmetic items you can place around your office.

Trophy room where the player sees various memorabilia collected during renovation missions.

