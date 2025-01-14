MySims: Cozy Bundle Headed to PC on March 18 - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 53 minutes ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Maxis announced MySims: Cozy Bundle will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 18 for $39.99.

The bundle includes MySims and MySims Kingdom and previously released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2024.

Read details on the bundle below:

Befriend cute characters and discover creative adventures across retro re-releases of two lovable games in MySims: Cozy Bundle. Use your imagination to rebuild a town in MySims and help a cute magical land become an even better place in MySims Kingdom. There are stories to uncover, locations to explore, and lots of characters with big personalities to meet.

Rediscover the charm of two classic MySims games.

Play Two Charming Stories

Relax with charming tales of creativity and discovery. Explore two worlds full of puzzles to solve, locations to unlock, and quirky townies in need of help.

Customize Cute Sims and Decorate Their Worlds

Create adorable Sims and customize the worlds around them! Unlock clothes and build options as you complete different tasks; there are so many options to discover in both games.

Befriend Cute Characters

Meet funny, friendly characters filled with personality! Some will be with you the whole time, and others you’ll meet as you play and explore. Help them, and they’ll inspire you to get even more creative. You’re not only building houses, you’re building communities of memorable, adorable townies!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles