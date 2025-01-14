Until Dawn Movie Gets First Look Trailer - News

Sony's Screen Gems has released a first look trailer at the Until Dawn movie.

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is the director for the movie, which stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Odessa A’zion, Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare.

View the trailer below:

The Until Dawn movie will premiere on April 25, 2025.

Until Dawn released for the PlayStation 4 in August 2015, while the enhanced version of the game released for the PlayStation 5 and PC in October 2024.

