Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered Gets Meet the Bosses Gameplay Trailer - News

Aspyr has released a new gameplay trailer for Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered that showcases some of the boss fights.

View the trailer below:

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One ,and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG on February 14 for $29.99 / £24.99 / €29.99.

