LUNAR Remastered Collection Launches April 18 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

GungHo Online Entertainment announced LUNAR Remastered Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 18.

The digital editions are available for $49.99 / €49.99, while the physical edition in exclusive to Amazon in North America for $54.99 and exclusive to Clear River Games in Europe for €54.99.

Read details on the game below:

Dive into the enchanting worlds of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete, two beloved JRPGs that have captured the hearts of gamers for generations.

LUNAR: Silver Star Story introduces Alex, an aspiring Dragonmaster who bands together with his friends to combat the perilous emergence of the Magic Emperor and stop him from taking over the world.

LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue picks up a thousand years later, and follows Hiro and his friends as they set out in search of the Goddess Althena alongside an enigmatic girl named Lucia. On this grand quest, fend off enemies like Borgan and White Knight Leo, who hunt down the group to eradicate what they deem to be the “Destroyer of Lunar.”

This definitive remastered edition features enhanced graphics, audio, and quality-of-life improvements that will satiate that hunger for 90s nostalgia—better than you remember! Embark on these two adventures with updated language support, now available in English, Japanese, French, and German.

Fans of the LUNAR series can wax nostalgic with 90s-esque animated cutscenes, iconic characters with the classic JRPG charm, and old-school turn-based combat with a twist. JRPG enthusiasts and long-time supporters of the series alike will undeniably be captivated by the game’s romantic storytelling and stunning soundtrack, and witness firsthand how LUNAR paved the way for generations of JRPGs to come.

Strategic Turn-Based Action

Play through two magical worlds in LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete as you fight it out in turn-based battle style, where each character’s speed, distance, position, and attack reach must all be accounted for.

Powerful Voices and Captivating Animated Sequences

Immerse yourself in battles with fully-voiced attacks and incantations in either Japanese or an all-new English voiceover by playable characters and enemies. Not to mention, the timeless and stylistic animated sequences that will still capture the hearts of players today.

Relive the Classic or Go Remastered

Choose between classic or remastered mode — an option that allows fans to travel back in time to the games’ PS1 releases, or see them in a new light with wide-screen support, revamped PS1 pixel art, and high-definition animated cutscenes.

Two New Language Options

LUNAR Remastered Collection not only includes Japanese and English subtitles and sound, but also two new subtitle language options, French and German.

Speed Up Battle / Improved Strategy Settings

Save time and speed through battles with the flip of a switch! Additionally, new options have been added to the original strategy settings for streamlined combat.

