Toadman Interactive Shutting Down, Piranha Games Lays Off 37 Employees

Swedish games firm Enad Global 7 has announced it is shutting down Toadman Interactive and is laying off 38 staff at Piranha Games.

Enad Global 7 is shutting down Toadman Interactive due to the "continued industry challenges and the studio's inability to secure new work-for-hire contracts at a necessary pace."

Work-for-hire contracts on current projects will be protected as the studio winds down, which is expected to occur in the second half of 2025. They are currently working on Daybreak and Cold Iron.

69 employees and subcontractors will be laid off as the studio winds down, while 42 will remain to fulfil contracts protected projects.

The 38 laid off at Piranha Games is due to a "business optimisation plan" following the release of MechWarrior 5: Clans.

"The team at Piranha truly delivered a high-quality game that exceeded both internal as well as external expectations in terms of quality, story, and gameplay," said Enad Global 7 CEO Ji Ham.

"Despite the phenomenal work by the team at Piranha, the game failed to reach new audiences and expand its core audience as expected and therefore has not met the necessary sales targets, which has forced us to undertake necessary actions."

