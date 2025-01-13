Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 186K, PS5 Sells 73K - Sales

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 119,176 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 29, 2024.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in second place with sales of 35,834 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 21,439 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 17,915 units.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 16,680 units, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 16,290 units, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 15,526 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 14,092 units, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 13,206 units, and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 11,383 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 117,307 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 5, 2025.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in second place with sales of 32,402 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 29,937 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 16,895 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 15,777 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 15,055 units, and Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 14,855 units.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 13,813 units, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 12,490 units, and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in 10thplace with sales of 12,289 units.

For the two weeks combined the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 186,277 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 73,810 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,274 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 72 units.

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 119,176 (954,261) [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 35,834 (930,505) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 21,439 (6,167,617) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 17,915 (3,762,586) [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 16,680 (165,060) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 16,290 (372,903) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 15,526 (5,684,019) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 14,092 (8,022,435) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 13,206 (5,491,026) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 11,383 (1,514,786) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 8,746 (400,383) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 8,583 (1,207,087) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 7,104 (261,175) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,733 (3,061,616) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 6,426 (1,283,702) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 6,231 (1,969,255) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,194 (4,404,975) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 6,059 (1,362,988) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 6,036 (341,908) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) – 5,221 (224,829) [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) – 4,684 (22,841) [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 4,559 (119,026) [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 4,211 (314,286) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,079 (2,041,511) [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 4,076 (230,581) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,931 (1,173,921) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,899 (2,356,920) [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) – 3,827 (42,384) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3,610 (3,678,119) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3,571 (1,070,904)

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 117,307 (1,071,568) [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 32,402 (962,907) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 29,937 (6,197,554) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,895 (3,779,481) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 15,777 (8,038,212) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 15,055 (5,699,074) [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 14,855 (179,915) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 13,813 (1,528,599) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 12,490 (385,393) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 12,289 (5,503,315) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 12,003 (1,219,090) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 11,954 (3,073,570) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 9,300 (270,475) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 8,340 (1,977,595) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 7,081 (407,464) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 6,846 (1,369,834) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 6,047 (1,289,749) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,003 (4,410,978) [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) – 5,080 (27,921) [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) – 5,040 (61,221) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) – 4,980 (229,809) [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) – 4,512 (123,538) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,332 (3,682,451) [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) – 4,145 (346,053) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3,720 (2,045,231) [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/2) – 3,715 (318,001) [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 3,639 (438,932) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3,631 (589,026) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3,491 (1,177,412) [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 3,422 (234,003)

Here is the hardware breakdown for the two week period (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 106,641 (8,583,772) Switch Lite – 56,487 (6,391,361) PlayStation 5 – 55,648 (5,427,355) Switch – 23,149 (20,003,355) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,235 (905,711) PlayStation 5 Pro – 8,927 (132,620) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 1,386 (16,610) Xbox Series S – 679 (327,995) Xbox Series X – 209 (314,209) PlayStation 4 – 72 (7,929,099)

