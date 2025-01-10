Hitman World of Assassination Tops 75 Million Players - Sales

IO Interactive announced Hitman World of Assassination has surpassed 75 million players.

"75 million players for Hitman World of Assassination!" said IO Interactive. "Achieving this as an independent studio is monumental. IOI is more solid than ever, driven by ambition and supported by our incredible community."

75 million players for HITMAN World of Assassination! Achieving this as an independent studio is monumental. IOI is more solid than ever, driven by ambition and supported by our incredible community. pic.twitter.com/NYz2P7hKM4 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 10, 2025

