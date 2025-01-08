Jar of Sparks Halts Production on First Game - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Jar of Sparks founder and CEO Jerry Hook via LinkedIn announced the studio has halted production on its first game as it looks for a new publisher.

"Earlier today, we notified our team that Jar of Sparks will be halting work on our current title as we search for a new publishing partner who can help bring our creative vision to life," said Hook. "Throughout this journey, our passionate, driven, and innovative team took bold risks and pushed boundaries, striving to create something truly new and exciting for the industry. We couldn’t be prouder of the groundwork we’ve laid together.



"As we prepare for this next step, our talented team members will be exploring new opportunities. If you’re searching for exceptional professionals who are driven and think outside the box, please reach out. We’d be more than happy to connect you with some of the best developers I have had the pleasure of working beside.



"From the day we formed Jar of Sparks to this very moment, this team has accomplished remarkable feats—proving that a small, focused, and dedicated group can achieve great results. We thank each of them for their courage, skill, and friendship."

Hook in a second post on LinkedIn added, "This has been an incredible journey during challenging industry times! I am proud of our team's fantastic work on our first project and for the courage to start a new studio together. We will be working over the next few weeks to find all of our team new homes as we close our first project."

Jar of Sparks was founded in 2022 in partnership with NetEase. The studio is led by Hook, who previously worked for 343 Industries as head of design on Halo Infinite and Bungie as the business director for the Destiny franchise.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles