Suicide Squad Developer Rocksteady Hit With More Layoffs - News

/ 244 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Rocksteady Studios, the developer of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the Batman: Arkham series, was hit with more layoffs at the end of last year.

Several employees that remained anonymous told Eurogamers about the redundancies at the developer. Programmers, artists, and QA staff have been impacted by the layoffs.

Rocksteady was hit with layoffs last September due to the poor performance of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. At the time over half of the QA team was laid off and others outside the QA team were also let go.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles