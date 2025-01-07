Report: Ex-Annapurna Staff to Take Over Private Division Portfolio - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Former employees at Annapurna Interactive, which resigned last summer, are taking over games and franchises owned by Private Division, according to people familiar with the deal who spoke with Bloomberg.

Take-Two Interactive sold Private Division for an undisclosed price to an unnamed buyer, however, sources claim it was a private equity firm Haveli Investments.

The sources stated Haveli Investments struck a deal with the former Annapurna Interactive employees in recent weeks and will be funding the new company and will place them in charge of distributing the former Private Division titles.

The new company will be taking over Tales of the Shire, the Kerbal Space Program series, an unannounced title from Game Freak, and more.

Private Division had around 20 employees when it was acquired by Haveli Investments and some of them will be laid off with the new arrangements, according to the sources. The specifics have yet to be finalized.

