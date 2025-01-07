Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 288 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 52nd week of 2024.

EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Minecraft remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are up three spots to fifth and sixth places, respectively. Nintendo Switch Sports and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom dropped one spot to sixth and seventh place, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom re-entered the top 10 in ninth place and Hogwarts Legacy remained in 10th place.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Super Mario Party Jamboree EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Switch Sports The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles