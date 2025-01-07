Xbox Game Pass Adds EA Sports UFC 5, Diablo, and More - News

Microsoft has announced six more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Lightyear Frontier, My Time at Sandrock, Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders, Rolling Hills, EA Sports UFC 5, and Diablo (PC).

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Returning to the Game Pass library, Road 96 is a crazy, beautiful road-trip. On this risky road trip to the border, you’ll meet incredible characters and discover their intertwined stories and secrets in an ever-evolving adventure. But every mile opens a choice to make. Your decisions will change your adventure, change the people you meet, and maybe even change the world.

Coming Soon

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8

Now with Game Pass Standard

Start your interstellar homestead in this peaceful open-world farming adventure! Build your sustainable exofarm, grow alien crops, customize your mech, and explore a new world full of mystery with up to three friends!

My Time at Sandrock (Console) – January 8

Now with Game Pass Standard

Just like My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock takes place in a wholesome post-apocalyptic world 300 years after the Day of Calamity destroyed most modern technologies. Gather resources to build machines, befriend locals, and defend Sandrock from monsters — all while saving the town from economic ruin!

Robin Hood – Sherwood Builders (Xbox Series X|S) – January 8

Now with Game Pass Standard

Join Robin Hood and his unwavering band of outlaws in 12th-century England on their mission to free Nottingham. Travel across various regions, build up a secret hideout village and help the denizens of the surrounding lands. Complete quests, construct various builds, craft a broad range of items, and freely explore locations inspired by both myth and history in this open-world RPG with base-building features.

Rolling Hills (Console) – January 8

Now with Game Pass Standard

Serve sushi as a robot chef in Rolling Hills, a life sim about running your own restaurant in a cozy village. Make new friends, purchase ingredients, enhance your shop, and improve the lives of your neighbors as you perfect your craft!

EA Sports UFC 5 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – January 14

Game Pass Ultimate

Unleash your fury and get unlimited access to EA Sports UFC 5, coming to Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play. Plus, members can score the Bruce Lee Bundle and play as alter egos of the father of mixed martial arts, available at no additional cost in the Perks section from January 14 to February 11.

Diablo (PC) – January 14

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Return to the legendary town of Tristram in Diablo, the groundbreaking action-RPG that defined the genre, coming to Game Pass on January 14! With its satisfying progression, deep character customization, and intense battles, Diablo delivers an unforgettable journey through a dark gothic fantasy world.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

New year, new Perks! Check the Game Pass section on your console, Xbox mobile app, or Xbox app on PC on a regular basis to find new in-game content, consumables, and offers included with your Game Pass Ultimate membership.

First Descendant Season 2: Ancestors Bundle – Available now

Play the next-generation looter shooter, The First Descendant, and elevate your experience with the exclusive Season 2: Ancestors Bundle! Customize your Descendants and weapons with unique styles and enhancements!

Vigor: Coast Guardian Pack – Available now

Beneath the shimmering northern lights on the frozen coast of Anniken, a silent lighthouse overlooks the Outlands. Gear up and carry the legacy of this iconic landmark into every battle with the Coast Guardian Pack.

Apex Legends: Feelin’ Lucky? Weapon Charm – Available now

Add some flair to your arsenal with the Feelin’ Lucky? Weapon Charm. Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

Metaball: Punk Pack – January 7

Metaball is a free-to-play, crossplay-enabled multiplayer sports game with fast-paced action. The Punk Pack unlocks seven colorful and cool legendary outfits!

Leaving January 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to show them some love and jump in before they go. Remember to use your membership discount to save up to 20% to keep them in your library.

Common’Hood (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Escape Academy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Exoprimal (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Figment (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Insurgency Sandstorm (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

