Hogwarts Legacy Tops the UK Retail Charts

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 4, 2025.

The Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy accounted for 48 percent of retail sales of the game. The PS5 version accounted for 24 percent, the PS4 version 21 percent, and the Xbox version six percent.

EA Sports FC 25 is up one spot to third place and Elden Ring is up three spots to third place. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped three spots to fourth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is down one spot to fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped one spot to sixth place, while Nintendo Switch Sports remained in seventh place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up from 13th to eighth place, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition remained in ninth place, and Minecraft is up two spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Elden Ring Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Minecraft

