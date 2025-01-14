Best Supporting Performance of 2024 - Article

Although more attention will be – naturally – drawn towards the main protagonist, supporting characters serve a vital role on the hero's or heroine's journey; further, the acting performances behind them are just as vital in maintaining our attention. 2024 had a fairly even spread of impressive side characters - whether set to help or oppose the protagonist's goals - that we won't forget anytime soon. In VGChartz's case in particular, this year also marks the first time a child actor has made one of our shortlists. Without further ado, let's take a gander at our finalists.

The Shortlist:

Britt Baron as Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Glory Joy Rose as Grace Saunders (Alone in the Dark (2024))

Marios Gavrilis as Emmerich Voss (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Allegra Clark as Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 3 Reload)

Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

The Runner-up:

Britt Baron as Tifa Lockhart (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Britt Baron makes site history as one of the first actors/voice actors to make our shortlist twice. Now with a fairer competition in splitting lists between Lead and Supporting, she's also reached higher than before. And it's well-deserved according to fans and critics alike. It also feels like a natural progression of her understanding with the character since Final Fantasy VII Remake. After establishing that foundation, Rebirth cements her efforts as one of the best in the business.

The Winner:

Briana White as Aerith Gainsborough (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)

Lee's First Law of VGChartz GOTYs goes as such: the greater the volume of sexy fan art behind said character, the higher the likelihood of winning VGChartz's Supporting Performance crown. And I knew you scallywags would pull through! Now, let's get serious.

With Briana White's win, Rebirth has just made Performance history on VGChartz. Although our 2022 list had three finalists from God of War Ragnarök, this is the first time one game has represented both our winner and runner-up. There's a good reason why she deserves to make history too. The expectations from long-time fans to finally hear Aerith's voice were going to be tremendously high. We're talking about one of the greatest cultural touchstones in JRPG history. So to see Briana White – like Britt Baron – successfully establish that foundation in Remake and build upon that here is a wonderful success story.

