Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 51, 2024, according to SELL.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) dropped one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), EA Sports FC 25 (PS5), and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NBA 2K25 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports PC Farming Simulator 25 Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock

