Hyperkin Announces New Xbox Controller Inspired by PS5 DualSense - News

posted 7 hours ago

Hyperkin has announced a new Xbox controller that is inspired by the design of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. It is compatible with the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The controller features a PS5-style d-pad on the top left, symmetrical Hall Effect effect analog sticks on the bottom, triggers similar to the PS5 DualSense, and a mute button.

Hyperkin did not reveal the price or release date for the controller.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

