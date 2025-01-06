Stellar Blade Developer Shift Up Gifts All Employees a PS5 Pro - News

posted 7 hours ago

Shift Up, the developer for Stellar Blade, announced it has gifted all of its employees a PlayStation 5 Pro.

A Shift Up representative told South Korean website Naver employees also received a 5 million Won ($3,417 USD) bonus.

Stellar Blade released for the PlayStation 5 in April 2024 and a PC version is planned to launch for PC sometime in 2025.

We had our SHIFTUP New Year's event today. Everyone got a PS5Pro so you can enjoy Stellar Blade in 4K, right?

Oh, and there's a glimpse of Lily and Eve...💕#StellarBlade #SHIFTUP #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/VihP4Qhnr1 — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) January 6, 2025

