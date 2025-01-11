Best VR Game of 2024 - Article

/ 374 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Now that Meta Quest 3 and PSVR2 have had a full year on the market, there's a clearer window from these platforms in the long run. Like the console space, there's less of a unique ethos between them and the older SteamVR – other than their headset shape and controller configuration. Of course, that's not universally the case, as there is one exclusive that made our 2024 shortlist. But the overriding theme across VR platforms last year is one of substantial iteration & familiarity versus world-changing revolution & exclusivity. With that in mind, let's take a gander at our finalists.

The Shortlist:

Metro Awakening

Max Mustard

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

The Runner-Up:

Metro Awakening

For a studio that's released Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, and Metro Awakening within the last two years, Vertigo Games is among the most productive and dedicated studios in the VR business. What's great about Awakening in particular is how much the concept writes itself: what if you played through the claustrophobic subway tunnels of the Metro series in VR? The pitch also serves as a humorous inverse of last year's runner-up, Horizon Call of the Mountain, which emphasized the world's beautiful skyboxes at every opportunity.

Repeated interior settings will likely wear out their course with some, but it's an intentional decision. Cramped within the confining underground with all sorts of hostile radicals and mutated monsters always keeps the fear within arm's length. Fortunately, you're capable of defending yourself with one of the most tactile VR shooters in recent memory. Between replacing spent air filters, reloading weapons, climbing rusty ladders, and more, few VR titles can measure up to Awakening's level of immersive feedback. Matched alongside great production design and an engaging narrative, it's no surprise to see Vertigo Games' latest capture so much praise.

The Winner:

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Let's just use the trope right away: Arkham Shadow makes you feel like Batman… in VR! Now that that's out of my system, let's critically consider what such a broad statement actually means. The "makes you feel like x" meme is casually bandied around, sure, but it's such a potent phrase because of how it captures our inherent wish fulfillment. Just like with our runner-up, developer Camouflaj utilizes a familiar universe as a means to interface with its world in a fresh way. Granted, the less-sexily-titled Batman: Arkham VR accomplished that several years back, but only to modest success.

Now with better technology and a more intriguing storyline, Arkham Shadow ranks among the best Batman games of all time. A large part of why it'll go on to contend with Rocksteady's best efforts stems back to this team's dedicated craftsmanship with VR. It's a stellar example of the medium through and through.

More Articles