Best VR Game of 2023 - Article

posted 3 hours ago

2023 was a notable year for VR hardware, with both Sony's PSVR2 and Meta's Meta Quest 3 arriving on the scene. Both of them have primarily earned a considerable amount of praise for their technological advancements, but that's not to say their software output was extinct. Granted, early adoption tends to favor older ports with improved visuals and new controller/headset gimmicks; it comes with the territory. But within that flow of ports and updates came an exclusive for each respective platform reaching our shortlist. It's too early to tell if that presages a bountiful surplus of future masterclass VR games, but it's a welcoming sign all the same.

The Shortlist:

Humanity

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Asgard's Wrath 2

The Runner-Up:

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The most popular criticism I gleaned from a few Call of the Mountain reviews was there being "too much climbing." Fair enough, but you can't blame Firesprite/Guerrilla Games for indulging in such luxuriant skyboxes. The series' combo of robot dinosaurs and a vast, untamed wilderness always has a way of capturing attention. Past the beautiful scenery, this spin-off is also a pleasant mechanical showcase of how exploration & combat can work with this technology. If this is but a taste of what can be accomplished on PSVR2, it's exciting to think about what comes next.

The Winner:

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

Where to even begin here. To clarify, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode is not to be confused with our Best VR Game winner of 2021, Resident Evil 4 VR. Don't be ridiculous! Honestly, Capcom just seem destined to always make quality iterations of anything with this entry, be it the original game, the remake, the remake's expansion, supplementary VR modes, themed knitted socks, and so on. Just like the original's VR mode, the remake's free update breathes a new level of tension and fidelity into one of 2023's most-admired titles. A sterling achievement all around.

