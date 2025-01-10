Best Puzzle Game of 2024 - Article

Whether you call it a brainteaser, a conundrum, or – dare I say – a puzzle, the point remains the same: challenging one's mental ingenuity moreso than their finger dexterity. In this respect, the list of genre-defining titles from last year ranked among the best of the past decade. That doesn't mean 2024 was a slouch though; hell, even Mario was getting in on the puzzle action. That's often the surprise with the genre as a whole: indie titles with fresh ideas and established franchises have an equal chance of enjoying the winner's circle.

Our varied shortlist represents that to a tee. Whether it's the aforementioned Mario-themed game, the splendid pair of indie darlings, or a sequel over a decade in the making, there's no telling who makes the final cut. It's another eclectic list of disparate aesthetic & design personalities slowly moving the genre forward. Without further ado, here are the final four.

The Shortlist:

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

World of Goo 2

Botany Manor

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

The Runner-Up:

Botany Manor

As the wonderful critic in our review put it: "The lynchpin to Botany Manor's success is it being like an orderly garden: a well-attended array of various flowers with nary a dastardly weed in sight." While not as overwhelmed by major time-sinks as other genres, some puzzlers can try to get away with repeated ideas and whatnot. Balloon Studios is a more meticulous gardener that strives to fixate on the best ideas so that they'll fully blossom. It's certainly not the most expansive garden, but it's among the most pleasant.

The Winner:

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Granted, one might say that perhaps Mario brand bias influenced this result – even if just a tad, but that doesn't take away from how Nintendo's spark and creativity has this funny way of bleeding into any genre it touches. As a reworking of a 20-year old Game Boy Advance title of the same name, Mario vs. Donkey Kong can elicit tension and excitement like few others. The way Nintendo mechanically and visually excels beyond the original remains a tremendous feat and a large reason why Mario's gloved hand gets to hold our gold trophy.

