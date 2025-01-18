Best Surprise of 2024 - Article

It's easier and often more profitable to focus on the negative in the video game industry, but there's enough gloominess in the world. Let's focus instead on all the happy surprises that 2024 gave us. First, there's Balatro, the little indie-that-could that made a bigger splash than most AAA games. Second, there's Bakeru, an unassuming action-platformer with style and creativity approximating the giants of the genre. Third, there's The Plucky Squire, an outside-the-box (and off-the-page) action-adventure that constantly breaks the rules. Fourth, there's Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which against the odds delivers both an outstanding Metroidvania and a game worthy of the legendary franchise. Finally, there's Silent Hill 2, which, despite months of hand-wringing, turned out to be one of the best remakes of the year.

The Shortlist:



Balatro

Bakeru

The Plucky Squire

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

The Runner-Up:

Balatro

Balatro is simply one of the best stories of the year. A humble rogue-lite game, developed by a single anonymous programmer, goes on to sell 3.5 million copies and earn "Best Independent Game" honors at The Game Awards? It's just lovely — not to mention totally deserved. Indeed, Balatro is immediately a classic of the genre, due to its accessibility, addictive qualities, and hidden strategic depth. It will undoubtedly be around for a long time and influence many indie developers for years to come.

The Winner:



Silent Hill 2

Last August, Bloober Team CEO and creative lead Piotr Babieno, in reference to the then upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2, said, "I am dreaming that gamers will trust us." At the time, it seemed like wishful thinking, but now it's clear Babieno knew something the general population was reluctant to believe: the landmark survival-horror game, a title revered and guarded jealously by legions of fans, was actually in good hands. That's right; in spite of Bloober's spotty development history and a handful of unconvincing gameplay & story trailers leading up to launch, the remake of Silent Hill 2 turned out to be exemplary, preserving what matters most and expanding in a couple of key areas. Sometimes, you just gotta have faith.

