PS5 Sales Jump to Over 2M - Europe Hardware Estimates for November 2024

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 2,108,782 units sold for November 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 23.40 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 537,154 units to bring its lifetime sales to 37.47 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 190,123 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.28 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,526 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.86 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by oner 1.06 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 0.23 million units. PS4 sold 1,047,150 units for the month of November 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 421,649 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 356,458 (20.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 55,008 units (-22.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 32,472 units (-5.7%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 1,872 units (-55.1%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 1.59 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 0.11 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 0.33 million units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.96 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.31 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.93 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for November 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 2,108,782 ( 23,399,782 ) Switch - 537,154 ( 37,471,252 ) Xbox Series X|S - 190,123 ( 8,278,696 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,526 ( 45,860,779 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe November 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 441,451 Switch - 62,220

Xbox Series X|S - 26,543 PlayStation 4 - 271

Europe November 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 272,234 Switch - 77,455

Xbox Series X|S - 33,768 PlayStation 4 - 300

Europe November 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 416,731 Switch - 101,784

Xbox Series X|S - 40,712 PlayStation 4 - 330

Europe November 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 978,366 Switch - 295,695

Xbox Series X|S - 89,100 PlayStation 4 - 625

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

