Best RPG of 2024 - Article

/ 485 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

No other type of game can immerse you into a new world quite as effectively as a good RPG. 2024 gave gamers many options if they wanted to escape their real world life in favour of different lands. Whether you wanted to explore ancient China through a game inspired by Journey to the West, break free from the confines of Midgar, engross yourself in a fantasy medieval world, or revisit a paper Mushroom Kingdom, the shortlisted candidates for Best RPG of 2024 had you covered.

Game Science showed off the talent of Chinese developers through Black Myth: Wukong. Square Enix allowed gamers to once again rejoin Cloud and company as they continued their epic struggle against Sephiroth in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Atlus introduced gamers to a whole new fantasy world through Metaphor: ReFantazio. And Nintendo remade Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, allowing a whole new generation of gamers to enjoy the classic.

The Shortlist:

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

The Runner-Up:

Metaphor: ReFantazio

In 2024 Atlus showed that an RPG doesn't need to be part of a long-running franchise in order to be successful. In fact, Metaphor: ReFantazio became the fastest selling game developed by Atlus, topping one million units on the first day. Due to its mature and nuanced story that doesn't shy away from political issues, vibrant graphics, and refined RPG mechanics, Metaphor: ReFantazio is your runner-up for Best RPG of 2024.

The Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Square Enix certainly didn't shy away from changing elements of Final Fantasy VII back in 2020 with Remake. In 2025 with Rebirth, the developer boldly expanded on that direction. That proved to be the right call as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth took everything that made Remake strong and pushed the series even further. Terrific graphics, loads of minigames and side activities, enhanced roles for iconic characters, and an expanded story helped Final Fantasy VII Rebirth claim the title of Best RPG in 2024.

More Articles