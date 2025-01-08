Best Action/Adventure Game of 2024 - Article

Action/Adventure games offer gamers a range of different experience that of course combine the heart pounding thrill of action titles with the sense of exploration offered by the adventure genre. Consequently, these types of games often provide a synthesis of experiences that prove to be one of the most unique each year. In 2024, the candidates for Best Action/Adventure Game of the Year once again showed the versatility found in this genre.

MachineGames masterfully showed off how first-person shooters can indeed be grand adventures, through Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Nintendo gave Princess Zelda her due, giving her the protagonist treatment in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Ninja Theory finally released the stunning graphical showcase of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. And finally, Bloober Team proved the legacy of the Silent Hill franchise is in capable hands with a stunning remake of Silent Hill 2.

The Shortlist:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

The Runner-Up:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Despite releasing very late in the year, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched to critical acclaim and received a lot of votes from our community, proving that there's still vitality left in the franchise. MachineGames gave us the best Indiana Jones adventure in years - videogame or otherwise - and showed what happens when you put the right IP into the hands of those who are passionate and care about the franchise. Anyone looking for an exhilarating and true globe-hopping adventure will be hard-pressed to find a better one in 2024 than Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

The Winner:

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Zelda's first official mainline adventure as the main playable character proved to be a huge hit for Nintendo in 2024. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom finally allowed players to take the role of Zelda as she adventured across Hyrule in order to save Link. With open-world freedom, over a hundred echoes to find and experiment with, vibrant graphics, and all the familiar gameplay elements gamers expect from a classic Legend of Zelda title, Echoes of Wisdom is the site's pick for Best Action/Adventure Game of 2024.

