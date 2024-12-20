Roguelike Dungeon Crawler DISORDER Releases January 22, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Developer GRUMPY announced the 3D roguelike dungeon crawler, DISORDER, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 22, 2025.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Escape the department store and uncover the hidden truth in this full 3D roguelike dungeon crawler

The girl gradually overcomes her trauma by uncovering the truth of her past. Join the journey of a heartbroken girl finding her true self.

DISORDER is a roguelike dungeon crawler.

The Fight to Regain Memories

Become a girl who has lost her memory and must uncover the truth. The story progresses as you become stronger with each escape attempt.

Game Design for Repeatable Play

Department stores are constantly changing and offer new experiences every time. Use the Gift Desk to become stronger and gain the ability to tackle your next escape.

There is No Failure in Every Challenge

Even if you are not a master, anyone can enjoy spectacular skills and an exciting storyline through permanent enhancement. Are you a master? It’s time to test your mastery. Take the challenge.

