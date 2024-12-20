Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact Releases in Summer 2025 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bushiroad Games and developer Eighting announced Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in summer 2025.

The very first fighting game based on the hit anime series, Hunter x Hunter, is finally here!

Three-Versus-Three Nen Ability Team Battle

Engage in an epic three-on-three battle where character compatibility and team structure will be the key to your victory. Craft your very own trio and guide them to glory!

Rush Combo

Simply tap an attack button repeatedly while holding the “rush” button to unleash powerful combos!

Perform exhilarating rush combos with ease!

Online Battle

Climb the leaderboard by competing for rank points with players online!

The more points you have the higher your rank! Aim for the top and become a “three-star hunter!”

You can also place your “G.I. Cards” on the line! Try unlocking all of them!

Story Mode

Relive iconic scenes and battles from the original Hunter x Hunter animated series through battles against the CPU!

Some stages serve as tutorials, so try this mode first to understand the basics of the gameplay!

