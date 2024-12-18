The Game Awards 2024 Reached 154 Million Livestreams - News

The Game Awards 2024 producer and host Geoff Keighley announced there were 154 million livestreams for this year's show. This number is above the 118 million livestreams from last year.

"Today we are humbled and thrilled to share that The Game Awards 0th Anniversary show delivered a historic 154 million global livestreams, our most watched show ever," said Keighley. "Thanks to our incredible team, the industry and the fans for giving us your time and believing in TGA.

"We also achieved an A grade in our fan poll, which means so much to me and everyone who worked on this show - including all the teams and developers who shared new work with you last week. I don't know how we will ever top this show, but lots more to come in 2025."

Check out all the announcements, winners, and more from The Game Awards here.

