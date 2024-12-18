Multiplayer Hide and Seek Game Witch It Now Available for PS5 - News

/ 417 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Barrel Roll Games has announced the multiplayer hide and seek game, Witch It, is now available for the PlayStation 5 for $19.99.

The game previously released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October 2020.

View the PS5 launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Witch It is a multiplayer hide and seek game set in a vibrant, magical world. Brave hunters seek hidden witches that curse their villages!

A Vibrant, Magical World Awaits

Explore and hide within humble villages, exotic islands, and peculiar forests brimming with secrets and surprises for you to discover. Each map contains a variety of prop arrangements, keeping matches unique and exciting every time you play!

Seek as a Fearless Hunter

Hunters are tasked with seeking pesky witches hidden throughout the map. Mix and match an array of different tools and abilities to help detect, trap or slow down witches as well as traverse the map effortlessly!

Hide as a Mischievous Witch

Witches can mimic any physical object in the landscape to fool the hunters and survive. Found by a hunter? Don’t worry—use a spell to fly, disorientate, or distract them away from your hiding spot while you escape!

Props, Props, Props

At first glance, that book on the shelf may look innocent, but remember: witches can disguise themselves as any physical object. Glorious rewards await the most curious of witches who can find and mimic all props!

Earn Rewards and Express Yourself

Personalize your characters with hundreds of stylish shirts and wacky brooms. Unlock magnificent costumes from simply playing and leveling up, or try out our crafting system to forge a specific item, ingredient or rarity!

A Game Mode for Everybody

Hide and Seek – The standard Witch It gameplay. Witches must survive the time limit before the hunters catch them!

– The standard Witch It gameplay. Witches must survive the time limit before the hunters catch them! Mobification – Faster-paced gameplay. Eliminated witches join the hunter team!

– Faster-paced gameplay. Eliminated witches join the hunter team! Hunt a Hag – All skills and projectiles are disabled. A one-way game of tag!

– All skills and projectiles are disabled. A one-way game of tag! Fill a Pot – Our two-versus-two competitive experience. Witches must fill cauldrons with specific props before the time runs out, or before they lose all lives!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles