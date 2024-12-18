Boti: Byteland Overclocked Releases January 10, 2025 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 368 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Purple Ray Studio have announced the 3D platformer, Boti: Byteland Overclocked, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 10, 2025.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The full Boti: Byteland Overclocked experience plus all four add-on downloadable contents in one.

A Unique Blend of Nostalgic and Fresh 3D Platformer Experience

Boti: Byteland Overclocked combines classic 3D platforming with a splash of innovation. Double jump, dash, hover, and glide through vibrant levels, discovering fantastic combos inspired by the very essence of computers and technology.

Cooperative Fun with Friends

Enjoy the pure delight of gaming together in our drop-in, drop-out cooperative mode. Bond with a friend on your quest to save Byteland, with the gameplay seamlessly adapting between solo and two-player modes. Because everything is better… TOGETHER!

Meet The Cheerful Trio

Join Boti, the endearing data bot, and his charming companions, Zero and One, on an enchanting quest to rid Byteland of bugs, viruses, and glitches. Their cute, quirky dialogues will make you chuckle.

Uncover Creative Gameplay Features

Experience a neat twist on classic platforming. Master creative arcade elements, such as rhythm-driven musical slides and magnetic gameplay, to explore and conquer challenges like never before.

Vibrant, Colorful World Inspired by Computers and Technology

Dive into Byteland, exploring the secrets of a cyber-world inspired by computers and technology both new and old. You’ll find a plethora of collectibles and data to assemble and relocate to their proper places inside the byte-tastic world of Boti!

All Add-On Downloadable Contents included

All four add-on downloadable contents are included in the standard edition. We’ve got dino vs robot battles, expansive Winter and Halloween add-on maps, and hovercraft races.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles