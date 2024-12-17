Nihon Falcom Founder Masayuki Kato has Died at 78 - News

Developer Nihon Falcom announced its founder, chairman, and former president Masayuki Kato has died on December 15 at the age of 78.

Kato founded Falcom in March 1981 at 34 years old. He has been the president for the developer since it was founded and became chairman in 2001.

The wake and funeral will be held for close relatives only, however, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Thanks, Gematsu.

