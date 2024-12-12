Farewell North Out Now for PS5 - News

Publisher Mooneye Studios and developer Kyle Banks have announced the narrative adventure game, Farewell North, is now available for the PlayStation 5 for $23.99.

The game previously released for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Restore color to the desolate islands of Farewell North, an atmospheric journey where you play as a border collie traveling with his owner. Explore land and sea, uncover hidden paths and free wildlife to bring color back to the world, all while revealing an emotional story about saying farewell.

Restore Color to the World

Explore the islands and uncover memories in order to restore color to the archipelago, unlocking new paths, extinguishing hazards and revealing hidden objects. Explore the hand crafted, atmospheric islands while evading the creatures that would hold you back.

Free Wildlife

Discover and activate frozen wildlife to temporarily bring color back to the world, revealing hidden objects and paths, and distracting the monsters who would harm you.

Discover Hidden Paths

Solve puzzles based on perspective and coloring to reveal hidden objects and paths in the environment. Find the perfect vantage point to reveal the secrets of the islands.

Explore Land and Sea

Journey at your own pace, running through lush grassy fields, hiking steep cliffs, and canoeing the ocean between an open world chain of islands inspired by the Scottish archipelagos of St. Kilda and Orkney. Discover new islands and challenges throughout the world as you work to restore color.

Uncover a Unique Story About Saying Farewell

Unravel a unique story about saying farewell as memories reveal a glimpse into the life of the characters. Discover the events in the past which have led the characters to the archipelago, and caused all color to leave the world.

Restore color to a vibrant, hand crafted world, inspired by the Scottish highlands and the famous isles of St. Kilda and Orkney.

Play as an energetic border collie helping a young woman recover the memories of her life, and uncover the mystery of a colorless world.

Experience two distinct visual modes, with unique challenges and mechanics in each.

Discover monsters, creatures and wildlife inspired by the rich history of Scottish folklore.

Travel by foot and by canoe as you make your way through the atmospheric isles.

For fans of games like Journey, GRIS, and Lost Ember.

