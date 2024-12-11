Enotria: The Last Song Releases December 12 for Xbox Series X|S - News

Developer Jyamma Games announced the Soulslike game, Enotria: The Last Song, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S on December 12.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Jyamma Games, the Italian development studio that has made its land into a video game, this action RPG leads players in a sunlit region, trapped in an eternal and distorted plague, known as Canovaccio. As the Maskless One, it is up to the player to rid the game world of the Authors, entities that pull the strings of a macabre and perpetual spectacle.

Distinguished from other exponents of its genre for its sunny atmospheres, inspired by Italian landscapes, Enotria: The Last Song is a Souls-style action videogame with unique mechanics. During the adventure it is indeed possible to wear Masks obtained from enemies defeated in duel, consequently modifying the gameplay and the approach to encounters. In addition, it will be possible to equip one of the over 120 weapons available for the eight classes that can be picked, and improving their stats thanks to the Path of Innovators, a rich skill tree. Exploration is also unique to the genre, featuring the distinctive Ardore, which will allow to radically alter the game world, unveiling secrets and opening new explorable paths.

After enchanting audiences worldwide on PC and PlayStation 5, Enotria: The Last Song lands on Microsoft consoles with all the updates aimed at improving the gameplay experience and satisfying the feedbacks received by the community since its release. The curtain on Jyamma Games’ adventure rises on Xbox Series X|S starting from December 12: to the players the task of breaking the tyrannical Authors’ strings. The most recent version of the game includes the following adjustments:

[New] Loadout Presets: Presets allow you to save up to 5 premade loadouts for each save slot. You can store them for later use or as a utility to transfer multiple items from one loadout to the other. Presets can be accessed through the “Manage Loadout” button in the Loadouts Menu, at any Reality Knot.

[PC] Presets are saved to a dedicated folder inside each Profile. You can share them or import presets from other players easily, by copy-pasting the file.

A new weapon stat is now shown in menus, the Average Damage. It is a unified value between Physical, Ardore and the highest Elemental damage, to help determine the overall strength of the weapon at a glance. This stat will also help you quickly identify the Loadout Preset with highest damage, when loading a Preset.

The rarity value of the weapons is now displayed better and written in the inventory

The weapon rarity border is now shown on the HUD too, when looting items. Rarity information has also been added in the weapons details on the right to match the borders.

The Fast Travel menu now shows which Reality Knots have an anvil for upgrading equipment nearby.

Fixed minor visual issues in the Shop menu.

Updated and unified Italian definitions for “Longsword” to “Spada Lunga” to better reflect the class.

Implemented some camera views to improve players guidances through different areas

The respec feature is now moved on Pulcinella instead of Veltha

Added displayed inputs on the menu part of the initial tutorial

Now when you switch your active loadout your HP will scale in percentage

A short cutscene of Veltha has been added to give more immersion

A slight bodylight has been added to the main character to have a better readability is some dark areas

Giangurgolo’s phase two fight improved for a better combat experience

HLOD have been improved slightly and we are continuing to improve them

The golden path and especially Litumnia guidance have been improved to help the exploration

The lighting of the whole game has been improved overall

Improved the quality of the SFX of some gameplay elements for a better feedback

Fixed some issue on trophies that sometimes makes impossible to get the platinum

Improved the readability of some VFX (as Pillar, Rifts, Grenade explosion, Reality knot)

Rifts, Grenade explosion, Reality knot) [PS5] Improved and optimized Scalability settings: Graphics vs Performance

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

