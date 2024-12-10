Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Debuts in 3rd on the Steam Charts - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has debuted in third place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 50, 2024, which ended December 10, 2024.

Path of Exile 2 shot up to first place, while Steam Deck dropped to second place.

Multiple games re-entered the top 10 with Euro Truck Simulator 2 in fourth place, Forza Horizon 4 in seventh place, and Call of Duty in ninth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped two spots to fifth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to sixth place, EA Sports FC 25 fell from fifth to eighth place and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Path of Exile 2 Steam Deck Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - NEW Euro Truck Simulator 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Path of Exlie 2 - Pre-orders Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck Marvel Rivals - NEW PUBG: Battlegrounds Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - NEW Throne and Liberty Euro Truck Simulator 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dota 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

