Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 24, 2024.

EA Sports FC 25 and NBA 2K25 remained in second and third places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to fourth place, while Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is down from fifth to sixth place, while Mad Max and Assassin's Creed Odyssey re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is in ninth place and Need for Speed: Unbound rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Mad Max Assassin's Creed Odyssey Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Need for Speed: Unbound

