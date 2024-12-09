Switch Best-Seller, PS5 Pro Boosts PS5 Sales - Japan Hardware Estimates for November 2024 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 287,048 units sold for November 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 34.59 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 175,602 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.30 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 12,492 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.65 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 183 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down up by over 62,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 10,000 units. PS4 sold 111,339 units for the month of November 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 2,262 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 9,278 units (-3.1%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 55,753 (-24.1%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 111 units (-0.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,195 units (-96.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up over 45,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 127,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 7,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 2.75 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.33 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.11 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for November 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 287,048 (34,587,747) PlayStation 5 - 175,602 (6,297,251) Xbox Series X|S - 12,492 (649,256) PlayStation 4 - 183 (9,679,809)

Weekly Sales:

Japan November 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 88,175 Switch - 64,021

Xbox Series X|S - 2,412 PlayStation 4 - 51

Japan November 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 62,167 PlayStation 5 - 23,679 Xbox Series X|S - 3,075 PlayStation 4 - 37

Japan November 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 69,144 PlayStation 5 - 25,580 Xbox Series X|S - 2,663 PlayStation 4 - 35

Japan November 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 91,716 PlayStation 5 - 38,168 Xbox Series X|S - 4,342 PlayStation 4 - 60

