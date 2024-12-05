Cattle Country Releases in Early 2025 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Castle Pixel have announced the cowboy life simulation game, Cattle Country, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2025.

Cattle Country straddles the saddle of cozy wholesome gaming and action adventure. Serving up hours of the slice-of-life you’d expect on the frontier—including mining, fishing, crafting, and farming—along with deep-rooted Wild West Quests delivering stories of romance, cattle drives, bandits, and robberies.

Ranchin’ and Handcraftin’

Making your home on the range is a modern departure. From sunup to sundown, you’ll be rollin’ up your sleeves and gettin’ your hands dirty working the land and raising your cattle. Building and crafting as you go to make your own little slice of heaven under the blues skies of Cattle Country.

Swappin’ Stories and Settlin’ in With Your Neighbors

Get to know the townsfolk, hear their stories, help them out. The people here are a hardy bunch- you’ve got be to survive here. But they have hearts as warm as a hearth in the wintertime if you make the effort to stoke the flames.

Beware of Bandits

Not everyone in Cattle Country is the warm and fuzzy type, so watch out for nefarious plots and shady characters. Protect your homestead and your community.

Rodeos to Romance

Making friends is a must in the Wilderness, relying on each other through the thick and the thin. But maybe you’ve got a yearnin’ for more? With 18 romanceable characters, take a chance and grab love by the reigns.

Buried Treasure

Did yer hear? There’s treasure in the mines, for those who are brave enough to look for it. From precious metals and minerals to bandit stashes. Grab your pickaxe and venture out into the thrill of prospecting.

Trackin’ Game in the Wild

From bunnies to bovine, there’s many a critter waiting in the woodlands for a keen adventurer. Hunting to eat or venturing out just to see all of nature’s wonders, it’s your call.

This is just a taste of the adventures on offer, so throw down roots and work the land. Become part of a story that’s as old as these hills and a part of this small community of settlers. Welcome to Cattle Country!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

