The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy Launches April 24, 2025 for Switch and PC

posted 5 hours ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Aniplex, and developers Too Kyo Games and Media.Vision announced The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 24, 2025.

Project Extreme x Despair is here! From Kazutaka Kodaka and Kotaro Uchikoshi comes a brand-new adventure game!

Takumi Sumino is a totally average teenager living in the Tokyo Residential Complex, a place where every day is much like the last and nothing bad ever happens. All that changes when freakish monsters attack the town and start wreaking havoc. A strange creature calling himself Sirei appears and offers Takumi the power to protect those he holds dear… All he has to do is stab himself in the chest!

The next thing he knows, Takumi is in Last Defense Academy, a school in the middle of nowhere surrounded by a wall of otherworldly flames. He and 14 other students have been drafted into the Special Defense Unit, a team tasked with keeping the school safe for the next 100 days. How much are they willing to sacrifice to take back their normal lives and save the world from the grotesque school invaders?

The curtain rises on 100 days of war and despair…

100 Extreme Despair-Filled Endings

Takumi’s choices will decide his future, but there’s no telling what kind of consequences these decisions might have…

Defensive Battles

When the invaders attack, it’s up to you to protect the school in strategy RPG battles. Use each student’s unique Specialist Skills to turn the tide of battle in your favor!

Free Time and Exploration

Spend time with your teammates to deepen your bonds, or explore the wilderness and ruins outside the school. You can even use the items you find to craft gifts and get even closer to your allies!

